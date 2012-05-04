May 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc ,
the insurance and investment company controlled by Warren
Buffett, on Friday posted a 67 percent increase in operating
profit, helped by improved performance in insurance underwriting
and its non-insurance businesses.
First-quarter operating profit rose to $2.67 billion, or
$1,615 per Class A share, from $1.59 billion, or $966 per share,
a year earlier. Net income attributable to Berkshire
shareholders more than doubled to $3.25 billion, or $1,966 per
share, from $1.51 billion, or $917 per share, last year.
Berkshire posted a $54 million insurance underwriting profit
in the quarter. That compared with a year-earlier $821 million
loss, when results were hurt by costs for earthquakes in Japan
and New Zealand and floods and a cyclone in Australia.