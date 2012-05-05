* Buffett says CEO successor needs ability to manage risk
* Berkshire bulks up on reinsurance in disaster-hit
countries
* Buffett speaks at Berkshire annual meeting
By Ben Berkowitz
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Warren Buffett assured
shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc that
the company will be in good hands after he steps down, trying to
allay fears about Berkshire's succession plan after revealing he
had prostate cancer.
The question of who will succeed Buffett, now 81, as chief
executive has long been a focus of shareholders, and became more
of an imperative after Buffett disclosed the diagnosis last
month.
Buffett has said the condition is not life-threatening and
should not have much effect on his work.
But the diagnosis has reminded shareholders that Buffett,
for all his success as an investor and all the plaudits he
receives, is mortal and would be very hard to replace.
That made the future of Berkshire, with or without Buffett,
a key focus of questioning at the company's annual meeting in
downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
"I don't think that every deal that I made would necessarily
be makeable by a successor, but they'll bring other talents as
well," and needs the skills to be an effective chief risk
officer, Buffett said. He nonetheless assured: "We're not going
to have an arts major in charge of Berkshire."
For highlights from the meeting, expected to be attended by
close to 40,000 shareholders, please click
Among the internal candidates seen as possible future
Berkshire chief executives are Ajit Jain, Buffett's top
insurance lieutenant; Matthew Rose, who runs the Burlington
Northern Santa Fe railroad company; and Greg Abel, who oversees
the utility company MidAmerican Energy.
Tony Nicely, who runs the Geico auto insurance unit, has
long been seen as a candidate, but is now in his late 60s.
Buffett has also hired two portfolio managers, Todd Combs
and Ted Weschler, to handle portions of Berkshire's investment
portfolio.
STOCK BUYBACKS
The meeting took place one day after Berkshire said
first-quarter profit more than doubled, as its insurance
business was spared the huge losses that natural disasters in
Australia, Japan and New Zealand caused a year earlier.
Buffett even said that Berkshire is writing "a lot more"
reinsurance in those countries, as well as in Thailand, than in
past years.
"Overall, we feel good about the first quarter, we feel good
about the year," Buffett said. "In general, all of our
companies, with the exception of the ones in the residential
construction business ... have shown good earnings."
Berkshire last year began a stock buyback program, but did
not repurchase any shares in the first quarter. Buffett said he
would be comfortable repurchasing stock at a price of 1.1 times
book value, and perhaps higher.
Prior to the questioning, shareholders were regaled with the
annual comedy-infused movie made by Buffett's daughter Susie.
One sketch featured Buffett singing and playing the ukulele
with the cast of the TV show "Glee." Another featured Buffett's
secretary Debbie Bosanek, whose effective tax rate is higher
than her boss's, and which was an inspiration for the Obama
administration's now-failed "Buffett rule" to raise taxes on the
wealthy. Bosanek appeared with her feet up on her desk,
discussing magazine covers. Buffett took phone calls for her.
Prior to that, Buffett scooted around a convention hall,
visiting booths featuring Berkshire units and munching his usual
Dairy Queen orange-flavored ice cream bar. He also took part in
a newspaper tossing contest at the booth for one of Berkshire's
newest acquisitions, the Omaha World-Herald.