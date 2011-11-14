* Berkshire Hathaway becomes a top shareholder in IBM
* Started building stake in March, now owns 5.5 pct
* Buffett says not buying European banks due to crisis
* Acknowledges SEC interview over Sokol episode
By Ben Berkowitz
Nov 14 Warren Buffett has always made his
distaste for technology investments clear, but on Monday he
changed his ways in spectacular fashion.
The Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) chief executive said he has
bought nearly $11 billion of International Business Machines
Corp (IBM.N) stock in the last eight months, building a roughly
5.5 percent stake that potentially makes him the largest
shareholder in the company.
It was a surprise reversal for Buffett, who has always said
he would not invest in technology because he largely did not
understand it. But in an interview on cable television network
CNBC, Buffett said he was struck by IBM's ability to retain
corporate clients, which made it indispensable in a way that
few other services are.
"It's a company that helps IT departments do their job
better. It is a big deal for a big company to change auditors,
change law firms" or to switch to a new technology vendor,
Buffett said.
"I don't know of any large company that really has been as
specific on what they intend to do and how they intend to do it
as IBM," said Buffett, who teased CNBC's anchors for a few
minutes with a guessing game about what the major investment
was before unveiling the IBM news.
IBM shares, which have a market value of about $220
billion, were up 0.2 percent to $187.79 in afternoon trading.
Earlier they hit $189.84, nearing the all-time high of $190.53
that the stock touched in mid-October.
Buffett, known as one of the best value investors of all
time, appeared to have come to IBM late in the game -- a year
ago the stock was a third lower than it is now. Buffett himself
said he should have paid more attention to IBM five years ago.
Yet technology analysts said he had still gotten a good
deal.
"Maybe he could have gotten a better price ... but if you
look at Warren Buffett's investment policy I would assume this
is a long term investment," said Collins Stewart analyst Louis
Miscioscia. "This is not your father's IBM; the management has
done a good job of cost control, returning cash to
shareholders."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Breakingviews on IBM: [ID:nN1E7AD0LJ]
Graphic: IBM vs peers: link.reuters.com/kyq64s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
CHANGE OF PLANS
Though it seems like a contrarian move, one long-time
Berkshire investor speculated that Buffett was buying IBM for
its services business rather than its technology platform.
"It's going to be one of the four or five 'generals' in the
portfolio," said Steve Check, chief investment officer of Check
Capital Management, a California firm.
Another long-standing Berkshire shareholder said the
investment was also a global play.
"More confirm(ation) that he sees international as more
important," said Michael Yoshikami, chief executive of wealth
manager YCMNET Advisers, which manages about $1 billion and
holds Berkshire shares.
The investment fits with Buffett's desire to make big bets.
Earlier this year, in his annual letter to investors, he joked
about having a loaded elephant gun ready to make big deals.
He has followed through on that, buying chemicals company
Lubrizol, investing $5 billion in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
and taking the IBM position.
Though Berkshire started buying IBM shares in March,
Buffett's comments suggested the firm did not cross reporting
thresholds on the investment until the third quarter, which let
him keep the stake secret until Monday.
Buffett has also previously asked for, and received, the
right to keep some investments temporarily confidential on the
grounds that, given his notoriety, if his trades were to be
known, masses of investors might try to pile in as well.
The IBM stake was so confidential, in fact, that the
company had no idea Buffett was investing in it until he
disclosed that he had bought 64 million shares on TV on Monday.
An IBM spokesman declined to comment.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Buffett's 5.5 percent
position in IBM would tie him with State Street Corp (STT.N)investment management affiliate State Street Global Advisors
for the largest stake in the company.
During the third quarter, IBM shares traded in a range of
$157.14 to $185.61, suggesting that no matter when Buffett
bought, he is still up on his investment at least $160
million.
The median analyst price target for the stock is $200, with
14 of 28 analysts rating it a "strong buy" or "buy" and the
rest rating it a "hold," according to Thomson Reuters data.
NOT BUYING EUROPE
One thing Buffett is not buying is European banks.
Buffett comes up whenever there is talk of a large European
bank needing to raise capital, particularly in the current
environment of writedowns on sovereign debt.
But he told CNBC that he would need to understand European
banks better before investing, and that he has not yet seen an
investment opportunity there in which he wants to take part.
The "Oracle of Omaha" and Berkshire Hathaway chief
executive said he expects Europe's economy to show improvement
10 years from now, but getting there will be difficult.
In a three-hour interview, Buffett also disclosed that he
was interviewed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
in June about David Sokol, his former heir apparent who left
Berkshire amid scandal earlier this year.
Sokol left the company after it emerged he had bought
shares in Lubrizol while trying to convince Buffett to acquire
it.
Buffett said he had an informal interview with the SEC,
which was not a deposition and was not transcribed by a court
reporter. He told CNBC the SEC had questions it wanted
answered, and he and Berkshire were cooperating.
The Sokol episode turned into a major scandal for Berkshire
earlier this year, with Buffett conceding at the company's
annual meeting that he had handled the matter poorly.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York, additional reporting
by Nicola Leske in New York and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing
by Tiffany Wu and Gerald E. McCormick)