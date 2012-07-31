BRIEF-Fiesta Restaurant says shareholders re-elect all three incumbent director nominees at 2017 annual meeting
* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. shareholders re-elect all three incumbent director nominees at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* IIG is joint venture of Berkshire's Johns Manville
* Spokeswoman declines comment on nature of deal
July 31 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has received U.S. antitrust approval for a transaction with Industrial Insulation Group LLC, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
Industrial Insulation Group, also known as IIG, started in 2002 as a joint venture when Calsilite Group and Berkshire's Johns Manville Corp combined manufacturing capabilities for several of their product lines.
A spokeswoman for Johns Manville said a transaction was pending but that an agreement had not been completed.
She declined to comment on the nature of the transaction, and whether Johns Manville was increasing its stake in IIG or acquiring it entirely.
The transaction was on a list of deals that the FTC or Justice Department have approved. The list is issued several times a week.
* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. shareholders re-elect all three incumbent director nominees at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
NEW YORK, June 7 Deutsche Boerse AG is on the lookout for deals in the index, data, and analytics space following the collapse of its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group PLC, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.