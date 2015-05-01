OMAHA, Neb. May 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said first-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped by improved results in its BNSF railroad unit, as well as by gains from derivatives.

Net income rose to $5.16 billion, or $3,143 per share, from $4.71 billion, or $2,862.

Quarterly operating profit increased 20 percent to $4.24 billion, or $2,583 per share, from $3.53 billion, or $2,149.

Book value per share, Buffett's preferred measure of growth, rose 0.5 percent from year-end to $146,963.

Results were released one day before Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, where shareholders are expected to celebrate Buffett's 50th anniversary at Berkshire's helm.

