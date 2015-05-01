(Adds details about railroad, insurance and energy units)
OMAHA, Neb. May 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc on Friday said first-quarter
profit rose 10 percent, and operating results easily beat
forecasts, boosted by its railroad and insurance businesses and
gains from derivatives.
Net income for the Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance and
investment conglomerate rose to $5.16 billion, or $3,143 per
share, from $4.71 billion, or $2,862, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit increased 20 percent to $4.24
billion, or $2,583 per share, from $3.53 billion, or $2,149.
Analysts on average expected operating profit of about $2,373
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $48.64 billion. Book value per
share, Buffett's preferred measure of growth, rose 0.5 percent
from year-end to $146,963.
Cathy Seifert, an analyst at S&P Capital IQ, called results
"really strong," in contrast to many companies in sectors where
Berkshire competes that have posted "middling" performance.
Results were released one day before Berkshire's annual
meeting in Omaha, where shareholders are expected to celebrate
Buffett's 50th anniversary at Berkshire's helm.
Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will
field five hours of questions at the meeting, which is expected
to draw more than 40,000 shareholders. It is part of a weekend
of events throughout Omaha that Buffett calls "Woodstock for
Capitalists."
Once a struggling textile mill, Berkshire now has more than
80 operating companies in the energy, food, industrial products,
insurance, railroad and other sectors, and owns more than $115
billion of stocks.
RAILROAD REBOUNDS
Profit from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad
totaled $1.05 billion, up 44 percent from a year earlier, when
bad weather and congestion led to what Berkshire called
"substandard" service that left many customers unhappy.
Berkshire attributed the better performance this year to
increased capacity, new equipment and other upgrades made as
part of a $6 billion capital improvement program that will
continue this year.
"It's good to see the railroad recovering. That's the most
important driver here," said Jeff Matthews, who runs the Ram
Partners hedge fund in Naples, Florida, owns Berkshire shares in
his own account, and has written several books about Buffett.
Berkshire recorded $857 million of profit from derivatives,
primarily from contracts that will benefit Berkshire if stock
markets rise over the long-term. The stronger U.S. dollar added
to these gains by reducing liabilities under contracts
denominated in foreign currencies.
Accounting rules require Berkshire to report derivatives
gains with quarterly results. Buffett downplays their
importance, saying they do not reflect business performance.
Currency fluctuations also boosted results at a unit that
insures against major catastrophes, contributing to a 15 percent
overall profit jump in insurance to $1.36 billion.
Not all insurance businesses fared well. Underwriting profit
at the auto insurer Geico fell 55 percent as it paid out more to
cover claims, causing it to increase premium rates.
Jeff Hull, senior financial adviser at Manulife Securities
Inc in Toronto, said Geico is facing pressures from rivals that
are slashing prices. "I would like to see it a bit stronger,"
said Hull, who owns Berkshire shares. "Overall the company is
still doing okay."
Meanwhile, the General Re reinsurer lost money from
underwriting, as it struggled with price competition, higher
claims and currency losses in its international operations.
ENERGY RESULTS WEAKEN
Among other businesses, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a utility
unit that Berkshire owns most of, saw profit fall 7 percent to
$421 million, reflecting lower revenues from natural gas
operations.
Berkshire also has dozens of smaller businesses that sell,
among other things, Benjamin Moore paint, Borsheim's jewelry,
Brooks athletic shoes, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom
underwear, Johns Manville insulation and See's candies.
The company ended the quarter with $63.71 billion of cash,
enough to fund one or more giant acquisitions.
It will own a roughly 27 percent stake in Kraft Heinz Co
after H.J. Heinz Co, now owned by Berkshire and Brazilian
private equity firm 3G Capital, buys Kraft Foods Group Inc
, combining Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia,
Velveeta and other brands under one roof.
Major stock holdings, meanwhile, include American Express Co
, Coca-Cola Co, International Business Machines
Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
In Friday trading, Berkshire Class A shares closed up $2,400
at $215,800, and its Class B shares rose $2.15 to $143.36.
The shares are about 6 percent below their record highs set
last Dec. 8. Berkshire's market value is roughly $355 billion,
ranking fifth among publicly-traded U.S. companies.
