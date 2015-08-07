Aug 7 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday second-quarter profit fell 37 percent, reflecting a significant decline in investment gains and weaker results in its insurance operations.

Net income for the Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance and investment company fell to $4.01 billion, or $2,442 per share, from $6.4 billion, or $3,889 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit fell 10 percent to $3.89 billion, or $2,367 per share, from $4.33 billion, or $2,634 per share. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)