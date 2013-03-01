India's BHEL fourth-quarter profit falls 57 percent, misses estimates
State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd reported a 57 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates.
Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) reported a larger fourth-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by derivative gains.
The company posted a profit of $4.56 billion, or $2,757 per Class A share, compared with a profit of $3.05 billion or $1,846 per Class A share a year earlier.
Year-end book value, Buffett's preferred measure of the stock's worth, rose 14 percent to $114,214 per share.
Earnings were boosted by $1.4 billion in derivative gains during the quarter. Otherwise, operating earnings rose only slightly in the period.
Berkshire shares have been on a tear of late, gaining more than 13 percent this year. Both the Class A and Class B stock touched all-time highs Thursday.
State-run Oil India Ltd posted a 96 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a one-time charge realised on the pre-discount and post-discount price of crude oil paid to a state government.