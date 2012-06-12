June 12 Warren Buffett is expanding his
newspaper empire, with the purchase of a small Texas daily.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has agreed to buy
the Bryan-College Station Eagle in Texas from the Evening Post
Publishing Co for an undisclosed sum, according to the Omaha
World-Herald. The 123-year-old Eagle has a circulation of
20,000.
Buffett has been on a shopping spree of late, picking up
most of Media General Inc's newspapers and investing in
chains like Lee Enterprises Inc.
He stands out for his enthusiasm for small- and medium-sized
community-based papers at a time when most investors and
companies are heading for the exits.
Freedom Communications sold its remaining newspapers,
including the Orange County Register, to a group lead by
Massachusetts businessman Aaron Kushner.
The New York Times Co divested its the group of
newspapers scattered throughout the U.S. Southeast and
California earlier this year.
Berkshire also owns the Buffalo News, the Omaha World-Herald
Co and a stake in the Washington Post Co.