OMAHA, Neb. May 5 Warren Buffett on Saturday
told Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders that
he has not changed his opinion about Wal-Mart Stores Inc
or its earnings power, but that the world's largest retailer
"may well have made a mistake" in handling a Mexico bribery
scandal.
Wal-Mart is one of Berkshire's largest common stock
holdings. As of Dec. 31, Berkshire's 39.04 million share stake
in the retailer was worth about $2.33 billion.
Last month, the New York Times reported that Wal-Mart de
Mexico, which is 69 percent owned by Wal-Mart, in
the last decade orchestrated a widespread bribery campaign to
win market dominance, and that senior Wal-Mart executives knew
about the matter and tried to cover it up.
If the allegations are true, then Wal-mart may have violated
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which forbids bribes to
foreign government officials.