March 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Hathaway's Warren Buffett says his job is to beat S&P 500 over time * Buffett is speaking on cnbc * Buffett: 'we hope to own Heinz 100 years from now' * Buffett: sequester has affect of reducing stimulus to the economy * Buffett says he has 'enormous respect' for fed chairman Ben Bernanke * Buffett says way to get spending deal is for obama and boehner to get in room