BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Hathaway's Warren Buffett says local community papers have better business
models than big metro papers * Buffett is speaking on cnbc * Buffett: newspapers are good business currently, but declining * Buffett: the U.S. is a strong country and will overcome problems in
Washington * Buffett: railroads experimenting with engines that run on natural gas * Buffett: 'no thanks' on buying Chicago Tribune or L.A. Times
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP expands revolving credit facility to $367 million to support acquisition growth