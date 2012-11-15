(Corrects headline and first bullet to say Berkshire Hathaway
reported share stake in Deere of 3.98 million shares, not
3,978,767 million shares)
Nov 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Takes share stake in Deere & Co of 3.98 million shares
* Cuts share stake in Lee Enterprises Inc by 65 percent
to 1.13 million shares
* Ups share stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc by 47.4
percent to 4.19 million shares
* Takes share stake in Precision Castparts Corp of 1.25
million shares
* Cuts share stake in P&G by 11.4 percent to 52.79
million shares
* Cuts share stake U.S Bancorp. by 7.18 percent to
61.26 million shares
* Cuts class B share stake in UPS by 77.32 percent to
59,400 shares
* Ups class B share stake in Viacom Inc by 11.65
percent to 7.61 million shares
* Cuts class A share stake in Visa Inc by 25.21 percent
to 1.56 million shares
* Takes share stake in WABCO Holdings Inc of 1.6
million shares
* Ups share stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8 percent to
422.55 million shares
* Cuts class A share stake in Verisk Analytics Inc by
16.5 percent to 1.56 million shares
* Holdings reported as of September 30, 2012
