June 5 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has taken a small stake in Lee Enterprises
, the latest in its string of investments in newspaper
publishers in the United States.
According to an amended 13F filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, Berkshire owns about 1.7 million shares
of Lee Enterprises, or about 3.2 percent based on its latest
shares outstanding.
The investment comes less than a month after Berkshire
announced a deal to buy Media General Inc's newspapers
for $142 million.
Berkshire already owns the Buffalo News and the Omaha
World-Herald Co, and has a stake in the Washington Post Co
. The Media General deal also gives Berkshire a 16.9
percent stake in the newspaper publisher through share purchase
warrants.
Newspaper chain Lee Enterprises, which recently refinanced
its debt after filing for bankruptcy in December last year,
publishes 48 daily newspapers including the St. Louis
Post-Dispatch.
Its shares were up 26 percent in post-market trade, after
closing at $1.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.