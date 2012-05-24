May 24 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
is eyeing more newspapers, according to a memo posted
on Jim Romenesko's media website.
The Oracle of Omaha wrote in a memo to Berkshire Hathaway's
publishers and editors that "Berkshire will probably purchase
more papers in the next few years," according to the website.
Buffett's company announced on May 17 that it would buy the
majority of Media General Inc's papers for $142 million
in cash and that it would form a new subsidiary called BH Media
Group.
In the memo, Buffett said, "we will favor towns and cities
with a strong sense of community, comparable to the 26 in which
we will soon operate."
Berkshire already owns the Buffalo News, the Omaha
World-Herald Co and a stake in the Washington Post Co.
The conglomerate also reportedly holds a small stake in the
recently reorganized newspaper chain Lee Enterprises.