May 24 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
is eyeing more newspapers, according to a memo posted
on Jim Romenesko's media website.
The Oracle of Omaha wrote in a memo to Berkshire Hathaway's
publishers and editors that "Berkshire will probably purchase
more papers in the next few years," according to the website.
Buffett's company announced on May 17 that it would buy the
majority of Media General Inc's papers for $142 million
in cash and that it would form a new subsidiary called BH Media
Group.
In the memo, Buffett said, "we will favor towns and cities
with a strong sense of community, comparable to the 26 in which
we will soon operate."
Buffett reassured editors and publishers he would not push
any political agenda: "I have some strong political views, but
Berkshire owns the paper - I don't. And Berkshire will always be
non-political."
A call to a Berkshire Hathaway representative was not
immediately returned.
Buffett's love of newspapers is well-known though he is
choosy about where he sends his affections. He favors small and
medium-sized newspapers in thriving towns rather than big city
metros.
Indeed, Berkshire snapped up 63 daily and weekly newspapers
of Media General but left behind the troubled Tampa Tribune and
its related properties.
"I believe newspapers that intensively cover their
communities will have a good future," he wrote in the memo.
Berkshire already owns the Buffalo News, the Omaha
World-Herald Co and a stake in the Washington Post Co.
The conglomerate also reportedly holds a small stake in the
recently reorganized newspaper chain Lee Enterprises.
Buffett is making a bet on an industry that is dogged by
plummeting advertising revenue and readers who are getting their
news in digital formats instead of paper and ink.
His appetite for more newspapers comes amid reports that the
Newhouse family's Advance Publications plans on cutting the
frequency of the New Orleans Times-Picayune and is forming a
separate company for its Louisiana papers.
The Tribune Co is also expected to emerge from bankruptcy
soon and could sell off its newspapers, according to a report
published earlier this week.