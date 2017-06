Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends a news conference after the opening ceremony of Tungaloy Corp's new plant in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama called Warren Buffett on Wednesday, the White House said, following the billionaire investor's disclosure that he had been diagnosed with stage one prostate cancer.

"They spoke briefly, he (Obama) wished him well," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with Obama to an event in Ohio.

