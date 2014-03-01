March 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc :
* Likely to exercise option to buy $5 billion Bank of America
Corp
shares just before option expires -- letter from Warren
buffett
* Buffett says will again have "credentialed bear" to ask
questions at
Berkshire annual meeting
* Buffett says Berkshire may increase ownership of h.j. Heinz
if 3g capital
investors sell some or all of their shares in future;
projects "substantial"
2014 Heinz earnings
* Buffett says Berkshire may use partnership template in Heinz
transaction in
future transactions "of size"
* Buffett says recently acquired nv energy will not be
midamerican energy
unit's last major acquisition
* Buffett says portfolio managers todd combs, ted weschler each
now oversee a
more than $7 billion portfolio, and that their investments
outperform his
* Buffett says Berkshire stake in Tesco PLC is 301
million shares at
year end, excluding shares held by subsidiary pension funds,
versus
year-earlier 415.5 million
* Buffett says Berkshire sold stake in energy future holdings
bonds last year,
suffered $873 million pre-tax loss, expects that company to
go bankrupt in
2014 unless natural gas prices soar
* Buffett says Berkshire ended 2013 with 330,745 employees, up
42,283 from year
earlier