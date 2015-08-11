Aug 11 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday said it may downgrade Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc because the company is spending a large amount of cash to finance its roughly $32.3 billion purchase of aerospace parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.

Berkshire has a "double-A" rating from S&P, the third highest grade.

S&P said it may reduce that rating within the next 90 days because of "uncertainty around the funding of the acquisition and how it may affect current cash resources and leverage metrics at the holding-company level." It also said that any downgrade could be two notches, to "A-plus."

Berkshire had $66.6 billion of cash as of June 30. Buffett told CNBC television on Monday that he plans to use about $23 billion of cash to buy Precision Castparts and borrow the rest. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)