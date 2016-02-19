Feb 19 Standard & Poor's on Friday left intact
its "double-A" credit rating for Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, saying the company's diversification and
"modest" financial risk profile justify the high grade.
Berkshire had been put on review for a possible downgrade
last August 11, on concern about Buffett's decision to use a
large amount of cash to buy industrial parts maker Precision
Castparts Corp. The roughly $32 billion purchase was completed
last month.
The "double-A" rating is S&P's third highest, and the
agency's rating outlook for Berkshire is "stable."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)