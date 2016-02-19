(Adds details from S&P release, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 19 Standard & Poor's on Friday left intact
its "AA" credit ratings for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, saying the company's diversification and "modest"
financial risk justify the high grade.
Berkshire had been put on review on Aug. 11 for a possible
downgrade on concern about Buffett's decision to deploy a large
amount of cash toward the $32 billion acquisition of industrial
parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.
But S&P analyst Laline Carvalho said Berkshire's ratings
were supported by the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's
"excellent" profitability, "exceptional" liquidity and ability
to generate significant cash flow from its roughly 90 operating
businesses.
S&P's "AA" rating is its third-highest, and its outlook for
Berkshire is "stable." It also affirmed Berkshire's "A-1+"
short-term credit ratings, the highest possible, as well as
several ratings for Berkshire's insurance units. S&P also raised
its ratings for Berkshire's BNSF railroad unit.
Downgrades could have boosted Berkshire's borrowing costs.
The company completed the Precision Castparts purchase last
month.
S&P also said it now analyzes Berkshire as a "corporate
conglomerate" rather than as an "insurance holding company,"
reflecting the growing importance of its non-insurance
businesses.
Long known for owning businesses such as auto insurer Geico
and reinsurer General Re, Berkshire has diversified through big
acquisitions such as Precision Castparts, BNSF, chemical company
Lubrizol and Nevada utility NV Energy.
It also owns nearly 27 percent of Kraft Heinz Co,
which was created last year from the merger of Kraft Foods Group
and H.J. Heinz Co. Berkshire bought about half of Heinz in 2013.
Buffett has said that excluding Kraft Heinz, Berkshire owns
10 companies large enough to be listed on the Fortune 500 if
they were independent.
Insurance units generate roughly one-fifth of Berkshire's
operating profit, down from the one-third or more common in the
last decade.
But they help Buffett fund acquisitions and investments by
providing large amounts of "float," or the amount of premiums
held before claims are paid. Insurance float at Berkshire
totaled $86.2 billion as of Sept. 30.
Berkshire held "triple-A" grades from all three major U.S.
credit rating agencies as recently as 2009.
In afternoon trading, Berkshire's Class A shares were up
$1,475, or 0.8 percent, at $197,500.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)