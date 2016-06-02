BANGKOK, June 2 Thai trading firm Berli Jucker
Pcl aims to expand its hypermarket retail chain Big C
Supercenter Pcl at a rate of five to 10 new branches a
year as part of its drive to become a major retailer in
Southeast Asia, a top executive said on Thursday.
Berli, majority owned by Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, has long planned to expand in the
region, especially in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, Chief
Executive Aswin Techajareonvikul said.
Berli controls 97.94 percent of Big C after winning a hotly
contested tender offer for French retailer Casino's
58.6 percent stake.
"We can open five to 10 new Big C branches a year from just
two years earlier," he told investors during an earnings
presentation.
The Big C purchase, which gives Berli access to large-format
retail business and well-invested supply chain, should boost
Berli's revenue by 300 percent in 2016 from a prvious forecast
of 10 percent, with combined revenues of 120 billion baht($3.37
billion), he said.
Berli is already the third largest grocery retailer in
Southeast Asia in terms of retail sales, according to the
company data.
Berli is in the process of raising 214 billion baht ($6
billion) from the sale of new shares and bonds to repay the
short-term debt raised with banks to fund its acquisition of Big
C.
Its debt to equity ratio is expected to fall to 1.3 times
after its capital raising is completed in July from about four
times now, Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice
president for investor relations said.
The company aims to cut its debt to 120-130 billion baht
from about 160 billion baht at the end of the first quarter,
Nutt-hathai said.
Berli plans to hold marketing roadshows to promote its plan
to privately offer 800 million new shares to domestic and
foreign funds and offer up to 130 billion baht of bonds in the
second half of the year, Aswin said.
Berli competes with CP All, controlled by Thai
billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, and
Tesco's Thai unit.
($1 = 35.6000 baht)
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)