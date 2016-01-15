BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl
, the flagship in consumer business of TCC Group
controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said
the Vietnam unit of France's Casino Group is one of
the company's acquisition targets.
Berli, which has been actively buying assets overseas to
offset weak demand at home, is keen to expand in fast-growing
markets in Southeast Asia, especially Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar
and Vietnam, Nutt-hathai Thanachairunsiri, assistant vice
president for investor relations, told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Casino said it was on process for the
sale of its operations in Vietnam and it received expressions of
interest for its publicly listed subsidiary Big C Supercenter
in Thailand.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)