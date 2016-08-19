BANGKOK Aug 19 Thai trading firm Berli Jucker
Pcl expects annual sales to hit 100 billion baht ($3
billion) in 2016 after incorporating its $6.2 billion May
acquisition of hypermarket retail chain Big C Supercenter Pcl
, a top executive said on Friday.
Berli, controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC
Group, began booking revenue from Big C in May, pushing its
first-half revenue up 178 percent to 59 billion baht, Chief
Executive Aswin Techajareonvikul told reporters.
In 2015, full-year sales totalled 44.5 billion baht.
Berli is working on a business plan to make the most of its
relationship with Big C and Metro Vietnam, bought by parent TCC
in January, Aswin also said.
Berli, TCC's retail flagship, owns 97.94 percent of Big C
after winning a tender offer in February for French retailer
Casino's 58.6 percent stake.
The purchase gives Berli access to the large-format retail
business and a well-invested supply chain.
The group has no plan to buy more assets this year as it
focuses on its current business, especially in Vietnam where
Berli has operated for more than 20 years, Aswin said.
Berli does plan to sell up to 50 billion baht worth of bonds
on Sept. 7 and 8 to help refinance debt, Aswin said. The firm's
debt-to-equity ratio fell 1.5 times after a capital raising
exercise in July, he said.
($1 = 34.6100 baht)
