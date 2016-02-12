* To seek short term loan of up to 220 bln baht
* BJC says may consider equity capital raising
* BJC shares slide 5 pct
(Adds company's and analyst's comments)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Feb 12 Thailand's Berli Jucker PCL
(BJC) said it would seek a short term loan and may
consider an equity issue to fund a planned $6.2 billion
acquisition of hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter PCL
, sending its shares down 5 percent.
Berli, controlled by Thai tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhananbhakdi's TCC Group, said on Friday it would seek a
short term loan of up to 220 billion baht ($6.2 billion) and may
later aim to repay some of the debt with funds raised from an
equity offering.
The loan amount is about four times BJC's market cap of 56
billion baht, raising worries of a sizeable equity issue and
resultant earnings dilution, analysts said. And rising interest
expenses will trim its earnings growth, they said.
The stock ended down 5 percent at 33.25 baht, while the
overall market index was down 0.3 percent. Big C shares
were unchanged.
"With debt to equity ratio at high level of 2 times, BJC is
likely to issue new shares at higher amount than current
capital. This will lead to dilution effect and affect earnings
per share," said Ronnakrit Sarinwong, analyst at Country
Securities.
BJC, 74 percent owned by TCC Group, will buy 58.6 percent of
Big C from France's Casino Group for $3.5 billion and
make a tender to buy the remaining shares from other
shareholders, the Thai firm said.
The deal, subject to shareholder approval on March 21, would
give Charoen group's entry into Thailand's large format retail
business and well-invested supply chain, while Berli will be
well positioned for expansion into Southeast Asia, the company
said.
After the acquisition, Big C will still be qualified to be
listed on the stock exchange, Berli said. Maybank Kim Eng
Securities Pcl and JayDee Partners Ltd are
independent financial advisers of the deal, it said.
Big C has a market share of 43 percent, making it Thailand's
second-largest hypermarket operator after Tesco's Thai
unit.
($1 = 35.5300 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Muralikumar Anantharaman)