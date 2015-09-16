BANGKOK, Sept 16 Thai consumer products group
Berli Jucker Pcl (BJC) said its majority shareholder,
TCC Holding, has awarded it an option to take over
cash-and-carry retailer Metro Vietnam, subject to approval from
previously reluctant minority investors.
TCC Holding, which owns nearly 74 percent of BCJ, agreed in
April to step in to buy the Vietnamese unit of German retailer
Metro after BJC's retail shareholders rejected a
proposed deal for Metro Vietnam over concerns about financial
risks.
BJC Chief Executive Aswin Techajaraoenvikul told investors
during an earnings presentation Wednesday that his firm, which
already runs trading, packaging and retail businesses in
Vietnam, planned to use the country as a base to expand into
Laos and Cambodia. International sales accounted for 20 percent
of BJC revenue in the first half, with 80 percent of that
portion coming from Vietnam.
TCC Holding is part of TCC group, controlled by Thai beer
tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. TCC Holding is the flagship
business in TCC's consumer goods and trading operations, and has
been looking for opportunities to buy assets around Southeast
Asia to offset slow demand at home.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)