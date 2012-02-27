JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Feb 27 PT Berlian Laju Tanker, Indonesia's largest oil-and-gas-shipping firm, said on Monday that it has defaulted on six of its debt instruments, both on dollar-denominated debt and local currency bonds, due this month.

The company said in a statement published in the Indonesia stock exchange website that it had made no payment to six of its debt instruments, including two worth a total of $44.1 million due in Feb. 9 from its $125 million guaranteed convertible bonds.

Berlian said late last month that it was freezing payments on its debt of $2 billion, blaming a slump in freight markets. (Reporting by Janeman Latul in Jakarta and Harry Soehartono in Singapore; Editing by Will Waterman)