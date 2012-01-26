SINGAPORE Jan 27 Indonesia's largest oil
and gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk
said late on Thursday it will stop servicing its debt
in a move that will affect $418 million in repayments.
"The company has decided to temporarily cease repayments on
all of the company's bank loans and bonds and payments on ship
leases and on similar obligations of its other subsidiaries,
save for PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk," Berlian Laju said in a stock
market filing.
The debt moratorium will enable the Berlian Laju group to
review its financial position and arrangements, it added.
The decision to freeze payment on its debt follows a
covenant breach on a loan granted to a Berlian Laju subsidiary.
Berlian Laju is a guarantor under this facility.
Fees charged by shipping firms to transport oil and other
commodities have fallen sharply in recent months, hurt by a
slump in Chinese buying and a surplus of vessels.
A key shipping benchmark -- the Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities -- fell to its lowest in over three years on
Wednesday.
Berlian Laju, which shares are listed both in Jakarta and
Singapore Exchange, said the scheduled principal payments that
it has to make in the current financial year are estimated to be
in the region of $418 million.
The Indonesian tanker firm said it hopes to carrying on with
its normal business, and will give the "highest priority" to
servicing its obligations to its suppliers and trade creditors,
who will not be affected by the debt standstill.
Berlian Laju has asked for trading in its shares to be
suspended in both Singapore and Jakarta.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)