JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker , which has said it will stop servicing its debt, had $1.9 billion in outstanding debt as of the third quarter of last year, a company executive said on Friday.

"Our outstanding debt as of Q3 2011 is $1.9 billion and the short term debt is around $418 million. We are waiting for direction from our advisers on restructuring negotiations with lenders," Peter Chayson, the firm's general manager, told Reuters in Jakarta. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)