SINGAPORE, March 16 PT Berlian Laju Tanker
, Indonesia's largest oil and gas shipping
company, said on Friday its units have obtained interim orders
from U.S. court prohibiting the arrest of its ships.
"The company is pleased to announce that, with the support
of the group's major bank creditors, the companies who filed
applications in the U.S. have successfully obtained interim
orders that, among other things, prohibit the arrest of their
vessels in the United States," Berlian Laju said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Berlian Laju said some of its subsidiaries had
obtained court orders in Singapore to stay all legal proceedings
against them for a period of three months.
Some of the subsidiaries who obtained the Singapore orders
made applications to the U.S. Courts for recognition of the
Singapore orders, Berlian Laju said, adding that none of the
companies had filed for bankruptcy in the United States or
elsewhere.
