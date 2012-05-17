* New opening date March 17, 2013, had been June 3, 2012
* Technical director Koertgen, planning firm sacked
* Fire safety system won't be ready until December
* Air Berlin says long-haul winter programme difficult
(Adds Siemens, detail on previous delay)
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, May 17 The opening of Berlin's new
airport has been pushed back nine months to March 17 after
problems with fire safety systems, dealing an embarrassing blow
to the German capital and angering airlines.
Manfred Koertgen, the airport's managing director for
technical issues, has been sacked and will leave the role on
June 1, Berlin mayor Klaus Wowereit told reporters on Thursday.
"He had trouble recognising when things were going wrong,"
Wowereit said. The airport also terminated the contract of the
company planning it.
Berlin Brandenburg had been scheduled to open on June 3. On
May 8, authorities said that the opening was being delayed,
although only by a few months, until after the summer break.
Wowereit said on Thursday the authorities had not wanted to
accept a temporary solution to the safety problems and so it was
necessary to wait until the full fire-safety system was
operational, expected to be in December.
However, moving into the airport over the winter would bring
weather-related risks, so a date in March was chosen.
The airport operator also said there had been other issues
during the testing phase, as building work prevented some
scenarios being tested, while problems also arose with the
operation of the doors, among others.
The three firms supplying large parts of the fire safety
systems - Siemens, Bosch and imtech - cautioned
updated planning documents had to be submitted by mid-June in
order for the new timetable of works to be feasible.
The capital's long-awaited new airport, which will be
Germany's third largest behind Frankfurt and Munich, will
replace Tegel and Schoenefeld, both dating from the Cold War.
After a decade-long struggle to get planning permission, the
airport had been due to open in October 2011. That date was
pushed back in June 2010, so that the security areas could be
expanded to fit new scanning systems.
The 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) airport aims to attract
up to 27 million passengers a year initially, making it about
half the size of Germany's main airport in Frankfurt and less
than a third the size of the world's busiest airport in Atlanta.
Wowereit said the three largest airlines due to operate from
the new airport - Air Berlin, Deutsche Lufthansa
and easyJet - would do everything possible to
maintain flight schedules at the city's existing airports.
HUB HOPES
The three had planned to use the new airport to expand
services from Berlin, in particular Air Berlin which had hoped
to use the new BBI airport as a hub for long-haul with the help
of its largest shareholder, Gulf-based airline Etihad.
"This is completely unacceptable and does irreparable damage
to the image of Berlin as an air traffic hub," Air Berlin chief
executive Hartmut Mehdorn said, adding it would be nearly
impossible to implement its winter flight programme with
long-haul flights.
German flagship airline Lufthansa, which has said it
expected compensation, said the delay was regrettable. "However,
the fact that a stable and safe operation of the airport can
only be ensured in March 2013 means that it was the right move
to delay the opening," a spokesman said.
Rainer Schwarz, head of the new airport, said he could not
put a figure on how much the delay would cost, adding no formal
compensation claims had been made.
The costs of keeping the two older airports open had
previously been put at about 15 million euros ($19 million) per
month.
EasyJet welcomed the clarity on the new date and said it
would continue to operate flights from Schoenefeld, including
new planned routes to Marrakech, Mykonos and Rhodes.
($1 = 0.7849 euro)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor
and William Hardy)