BERLIN, July 25 Berlin's new airport has passed
a fire safety test that may let it open nearly 10 months behind
schedule but the result inspired little confidence in the jaded
German capital.
Originally set to open on June 3, 2012, failure to meet fire
safety regulations first forced authorities to say it would take
a few more months, then to set a new opening date in March 2013.
But even this date has been in doubt because of complications in
routing smoke from the building through subterranean channels.
Airport authorities said on Wednesday the smoke extraction
system had succeeded in channelling fumes from the building in a
simulated power outage a day earlier, with no smoke leakage
between different floors according to visual examination.
The long-awaited 2.5 billion euro ($3 billion) airport will
service Berlin and replace the two airports from the Cold War
era. It should attract 27 million passengers a year, making it
the third busiest airport in Germany after Frankfurt and Munich.
Airport spokesman Ralf Kunkel called it "the most important
project for the future of the German capital".
The cost of keeping the city's soon-to-be-defunct airports
open longer has been put at about 15 million euros ($18.2
million) per month. Airlines Lufthansa and Air Berlin have said
they will seek compensation for losses incurred by the delay.
Airport authorities are still evaluating measurements and
video recordings from the safety tests and have not yet released
a full report. Berlin's business community remained sceptical.
"Just because we know that yesterday the fire alarm
equipment didn't implode and managed to get the smoke out, it is
not necessarily cause for optimism," said Joerg Nolte, spokesman
for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Berlin.
Testing on the fire system will continue until December, but
Tuesday's results are likely to have an important impact on the
board of directors' final decision on the opening date of the
airport, which will be determined on Aug. 16.
