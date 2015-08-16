FRANKFURT Aug 16 The operator of Berlin's new
airport will review payments made to Siemens, Bosch
and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to
check there has been no overpayments made for their work, a
spokesman said on Sunday.
German weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag earlier said that
legal experts considered payment rates on supplementary charges
claimed for the companies' construction services were unusually
high.
Siemens is said to have received 96 percent of a 22.9
million-euro ($25 million) claim, the paper cited as an example.
The payment rate for T-Systems' claims was 99 percent, the paper
said.
Siemens declined to comment on the issue, but
said that in general it would investigate any indications of
possible violations of laws and internal policies.
T-Systems was not immediately available for comment and
Bosch declined to comment.
The review covers construction projects until mid-2012, the
originally opening date for the airport, the paper said.
The 5.1 billion-euro Willy Brandt International airport has
been delayed repeatedly by red tape and technical problems,
forcing its scheduled opening date to be pushed back to 2017.
The airport's operator said last week it could face further
delays following the insolvency of Dutch engineering services
group Royal Imtech's German division, which has been
working on the project.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)