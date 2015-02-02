BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Berlin IV A/S :
* Refinances loans for about 1 billion Danish crowns ($152.08 million) principal payments at Nykredit
* Raises expectations for profit and puts forward dividend / share repurchase in view
* Raises FY guidance on profit before tax and adjustments to about 4.9 million euros from 4.3 million - 4.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5755 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.