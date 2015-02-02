Feb 2 Berlin IV A/S :

* Refinances loans for about 1 billion Danish crowns ($152.08 million) principal payments at Nykredit

* Raises expectations for profit and puts forward dividend / share repurchase in view

* Raises FY guidance on profit before tax and adjustments to about 4.9 million euros from 4.3 million - 4.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5755 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)