Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
Oct 30 Berlin Iv A/S
* July-Sept. 2014 revenue 3.8 million euros - a growth of 4.1 percent
* July-Sept. 2014 profit before tax and adjustments 1.1 million euros, up 12 percent
* Says keeps full-year guidance unchanged
* Says still sees 2014/2015 revenue at about 15 million euros and profit before tax and adjustements at 4.3 - 4.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.