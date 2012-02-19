French-Swiss film director Ursula Meier poses after she received the Honourable Mention award at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

The Berlin film festival ended on Saturday with the closing awards ceremony.

Following is the list of prize winners:

Best film (Golden Bear)

- "Caesar Must Die", directed by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, Italian production

Jury Grand Prix (Silver Bear)

- "Just the Wind", directed by Bence Fliegauf, Hungarian production

Best Director (Silver Bear)

- Christian Petzold for "Barbara", German production

Best Actress (Silver Bear)

- Rachel Mwanza for "War Witch", Canadian production filmed in Democratic Republic of Congo

Best Actor (Silver Bear)

- Mikkel Boe Folsgaard for "A Royal Affair", Danish production

Best screenplay (Silver Bear)

- "A Royal Affair", written by Nikolaj Arcel and Rasmus Heisterberg, Danish production

Outstanding artistic contribution (Silver Bear)

- "White Deer Plain" cinematographer Lutz Reitermeier, Chinese production

Alfred Bauer Prize (honouring innovation)

- "Tabu", directed by Miguel Gomes, Portuguese production

Special award (Silver Bear, one-off this year)

- "Sister", directed by Ursula Meier, Swiss production.

