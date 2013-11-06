ROME Nov 6 Former Italian prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi said his children feel persecuted just as Jewish
families did in Nazi Germany because he is being hounded by the
country's magistrates who want to eliminate him politically.
Berlusconi's comments came from an advance excerpt, released
on Wednesday, of an interview with him by Italian television
journalist Bruno Vespa for his latest book.
Replying to a question about whether his five children had
asked him to sell his media empire and leave Italy to escape his
legal troubles, Berlusconi said: "My children say that they feel
like Jewish families in Germany under Hitler's regime. Truly,
everyone is against us."
Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler murdered an estimated six
million Jews during World War Two.
Berlusconi, who protests his innocence in a series of court
cases which he blames on left-wing magistrates, is well-known
for making controversial remarks, such as calling President
Barack Obama "suntanned" after he was first elected in 2008.
During a heated 2003 exchange in the European Parliament,
Berlusconi compared Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat who
is now president of the assembly, to a Nazi concentration camp
guard.
Berlusconi, 77, and his family rank among the 200 wealthiest
billionaires in the world, with an estimated fortune of 6.2
billion euros ($8.35 billion) according to Forbes magazine.
His conviction for tax fraud earlier this year poses a
serious threat to his decades-long political career because it
comes with a ban from public office, though polls show millions
of Italians would still vote for him.
Berlusconi is also on trial on charges of having paid for
sex with a minor and then abusing the powers of his office to
have her released from jail after she was arrested for theft.
Berlusconi has threatened repeatedly to bring down Prime
Minister Enrico Letta's broad left-right coalition government if
the Senate votes on Nov. 27 to expel the media magnate from
parliament.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
