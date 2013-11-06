* Comments made in interview for upcoming book
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Nov 6 Silvio Berlusconi caused outrage in
Italy's Jewish community on Wednesday after the former prime
minister said he and his children felt persecuted like Jews in
Nazi Germany because of hounding by leftist magistrates.
The comments came from an advance excerpt released on
Wednesday of an interview by television journalist Bruno Vespa
for his latest book. They were later posted on Berlusconi's
Forza Italia party website.
Replying to a question about whether his five children had
asked him to sell his media empire and leave Italy to escape his
legal troubles, Berlusconi said: "My children say that they feel
like Jewish families in Germany under Hitler's regime. Truly,
everyone is against us."
Nazi Germany murdered about six million Jews in the
Holocaust before and during World War Two.
Italy's Jewish community reacted with outrage to the
comparison, the latest attempt by the 77-year-old media magnate
to paint himself as an innocent victim of politicised judges.
The centre-right leader, who has angrily protested his
innocence in a long series of court cases, is well-known for
making controversial remarks, such as calling President Barack
Obama "suntanned" after he was first elected in 2008.
During a heated 2003 exchange in the European Parliament,
Berlusconi compared Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat who
is now president of the assembly, to a Nazi concentration camp
guard.
Berlusconi, 77, and his family rank among the 200 wealthiest
people in the world, with an estimated fortune of $6.2 billion
according to Forbes magazine.
Berlusconi was immediately lampooned on Twitter and
Facebook, with his comments running above a picture of his
family posing in designer clothing in his finely furnished home
next to a photograph of emaciated concentration camp prisoners.
Comparing the affairs of the Berlusconi family to the
victims of the Holocaust "is not only inappropriate and
incomprehensible, but is offensive to the memory of those
deprived of all rights and, after being subjected to atrocious
and unspeakable atrocities, their lives," said Renzo Gattegna,
head of Italy's Jewish community association.
Responding to the criticism, Berlusconi said his friendship
and support for Israel while prime minister "leave no doubt
about my awareness of the tragedy of the Holocaust and respect
for the Jewish people."
BERLUSCONI FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL
Berlusconi is fighting for political survival after
dominating politics for 20 years. A coming Senate vote is
expected to ban him from public office and throw him out of
parliament because of a tax fraud conviction earlier this year.
Nevertheless polls show millions of Italians would still
vote for him.
"To trivialize a terrible tragedy like the Holocaust for
everyday political polemics, as Berlusconi has, is chilling,"
said Nichi Vendola, leader of a left-wing opposition party, on
his Facebook page.
Berlusconi is also appealing against a conviction for
having paid for sex with a minor and then abusing his powers as
prime minister to have her released from jail after she was
arrested for theft.
Berlusconi has threatened repeatedly to bring down Prime
Minister Enrico Letta's broad left-right coalition government if
the Senate votes on Nov. 27 to expel him from parliament.
Despite his legal troubles, Berlusconi said in the interview
he would never consider leaving Italy because it was "the
country that I love".
