MILAN Oct 26 An Italian court on Friday
sentenced former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to four years
in jail for tax fraud in connection with the purchase of
broadcasting rights by his Mediaset television company.
Berlusconi has the right to appeal the ruling two more times
before a definite sentence, and will not have to serve any time
in jail until his final appeal is heard. Prosecutors had asked
for a jail sentence of three years and eight months.
The ruling comes two days after Berlusconi, 76, confirmed he
would not run in next year's elections as the leader of his
People of Freedom (PDL) centre-right party.
Mediaset shares fell nearly 3 percent after the ruling.
(Reporting By Sara Rossi)