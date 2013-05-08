(Adds quotes, context)
MILAN May 8 A Milan appeals court upheld a
four-year sentence for tax fraud against former prime minister
and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday, adding
to the complications facing Italy's fragile coalition
government.
In addition to the jail sentence for tax fraud in connection
with the purchase of broadcasting rights by his television
network Mediaset, the court's ruling would also bar
Berlusconi from holding public office for five years.
However, neither sentence will take effect unless confirmed
in a final appeal before the court of cassation when the
three-stroke appeals process allowed under Italian law has been
exhausted.
The 76-year-old media magnate was accused of inflating the
price paid for television rights using offshore companies under
his control, and skimming off part of that money to create
illegal slush funds.
Berlusconi, who is facing a separate trial on charges of
paying for sex with a minor in notorious "bunga bunga" parties,
had appealed to reverse the four year sentence handed down in
October.
However, his lawyer Niccolo Ghedini said he had little
confidence that the Milan court would listen to his arguments
and repeated that judges were biased against Berluscno for
political reasons.
"We realised it was totally useless to give our arguments to
a court of appeals that in our opinion had decided from the
first day what its judgment would be," Ghedini told reporters.
Italy's top appeals court this week rejected a request by
Berlusconi to move his trials out of Milan, where he argued he
could not get a fair trial as judges were biased against him.
Berlusconi, head of the centre-right People of Freedom party
(PDL), is not a member of the coalition administration headed by
Prime Minister Enrico Letta but he has the power to bring the
government down in parliament.
The next hearing of his trial for paying for sex with a
minor is scheduled for May 13.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro and Naomi O'Leary; Editing
by Michael Roddy)