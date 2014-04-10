MILAN, April 10 A Milan prosecutor on Thursday recommended that former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi should serve his one-year sentence for tax fraud doing community service, as requested by Berlusconi's lawyers, a judicial source said.

Lawyers for the media tycoon earlier asked for their client to serve his sentence helping out in a home for the disabled.

The court is expected to make its decision later this month. Berlusconi could in theory be sent to prison or put under house arrest, but as both the prosecutor and his lawyers favour community service, this is the most likely outcome. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Gavin Jones)