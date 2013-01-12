MILAN Jan 12 The nightclub dancer who is the
main witness in the sex trial of Italy's former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi will testify at a hearing in Milan on Monday,
her lawyer said on Saturday.
Karima El Mahroug, better known by her stage name "Ruby the
Heartstealer", was due to give evidence in the case last
December but failed to show up, telling her lawyer she was on
holiday in Mexico.
"Karima will be present in the courtroom on Monday," El
Mahroug's lawyer Paola Boccardi told Reuters by phone, adding
that her client returned to Italy on Friday.
Berlusconi, 76, who is seeking a fifth term in government at
general elections in February, is accused of paying El Mahroug
for sex when she was under 18, which is the minimum legal age
for prostitution in Italy.
The billionaire media mogul denies all charges and El
Mahroug, a Moroccan who is now 20, has said she never had sex
with him.
In December a Milan judge set Feb. 4 as the date for the
final hearing in the sex trial, making a verdict possible before
the elections scheduled for Feb. 24-25.
A poll by the SWG company published on Jan. 11 showed the
centre-left about 10 points in front of Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right.
The trial, in which dozens of aspiring showgirls have
described so-called "Bunga Bunga" parties at Berlusconi's
residences, is the most sensational of his legal cases and has
received huge media attention in Italy and abroad.
The centre-right leader is also accused of abusing his
powers when he was still prime minister to have El Mahroug
released from police custody when she was briefly held over
theft allegations.
He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison but would
not serve time unless the trial's verdict was confirmed after
two appeals allowed by Italian law, usually a lengthy process.
According to a report in Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday,
Berlusconi is considering asking that the sex case, as well as
two other cases under way, be suspended ahead of the elections.
It was not possible to obtain an immediate comment from the
offices of Berlusconi's lawyer Niccolo Ghedini.
Berlusconi, who controls Italy's biggest private TV
broadcaster Mediaset, was driven from office as prime
minister in 2011 at the height of the financial crisis.
His People of Freedom party backed the technocrat government
of Mario Monti for a year before prompting its fall by
withdrawing support in December.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Jason Webb)