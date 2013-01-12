(Adds lawyer considering asking for suspension, paragraph 7)
MILAN Jan 12 The nightclub dancer who is the
main witness in the sex trial of Italy's former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi is to testify on Monday, her lawyer said on
Saturday.
Karima El Mahroug, better known by her stage name "Ruby the
Heartstealer", was due to testify in the Milan court in December
but failed to show up, telling her lawyer she was on holiday in
Mexico.
"Karima will be present in the courtroom on Monday," her
lawyer Paola Boccardi told Reuters, adding that Mahroug had
returned to Italy on Friday.
Berlusconi, 76, who is seeking a fifth term in government in
a parliamentary election on Feb. 24-25, is accused of paying
Mahroug for sex when she was under 18, which is the minimum
legal age for prostitution in Italy.
The billionaire media mogul denies all charges and Mahroug,
a Moroccan who is now 20, has said she never had sex with him.
In December, a judge set Feb. 4 as the date for the final
hearing in the trial, making a verdict possible before the
election.
However, one of his Berlusconi's lawyers said he was
considering asking for the trial to be suspended until after the
election.
A poll by the SWG company published on Jan. 11 put the
centre-left about 10 points ahead of Berlusconi's centre-right.
The trial, in which dozens of aspiring showgirls have
described so-called "Bunga Bunga" parties at Berlusconi's
residences, is the most sensational of his legal cases and has
received huge media attention in Italy and abroad.
Berlusconi is also accused of abusing his powers when he was
still prime minister to have Mahroug released from police
custody when she was briefly held over theft allegations.
Berlusconi could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison,
but he would not serve time unless he also lost the two appeals
allowed by Italian law, usually a lengthy process.
Berlusconi, who controls Italy's biggest private broadcaster
Mediaset, was driven from office as prime minister in
2011 at the height of the financial crisis.
His People of Freedom party backed the technocrat government
of Mario Monti for a year before bringing it down by withdrawing
its support last month.
