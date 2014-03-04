MILAN, March 4 A Milan court rejected a request
by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose passport was
confiscated after his conviction for tax fraud, to leave Italy
to attend a conference in Ireland, judicial sources said on
Tuesday.
Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia party,
wanted to attend the European Popular Party conference in Dublin
on March 6-7. But he cannot travel abroad unless he is granted a
temporary permit by judges.
Berlusconi was stripped of his passport last year, when he
was convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in
prison, which was commuted to a year under house arrest or in
community service. He was also banned from parliament.
Berlusconi, who accuses magistrates of waging a politically
motivated campaign against him, has denied wrongdoing as well as
suggestions that he might flee abroad.
Last December, he made a legal bid to reclaim his passport
by arguing that the travel ban violated Europe's Schengen accord
on the free movement of citizens. The court
rejected that argument.
One of his most outspoken allies, Daniela Santanche, called
the Milan court's decision on Tuesday "a disgrace."
"Certain judges continue to engage in politics," she said.
The 77-year old billionaire media tycoon was forced to quit
as prime minister in November 2011, as Italy teetered on the
brink of a Greek-style debt crisis.
(Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes;
Editing by Larry King)