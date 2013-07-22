BRIEF-Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg
LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The government of Bermuda has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the United States and Europe ahead of a potential international bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/AA-, has mandated Barclays and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings.
A US dollar-denominated bond issue in the 144A/Reg S format may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudp Roy)
NEW YORK, April 7 Data analytics firm Qlik Technologies is in the market with a US$1.07bn loan refinancing that is expected to halve the interest margin on a highly leveraged loan that it raised from direct lenders less than a year ago to finance its US$3bn sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.