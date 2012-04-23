LONDON, April 23 The Bermuda Stock Exchange aims
to attract more listings of catastrophe bonds and other
insurance-linked securities, taking market share away from its
biggest rival, the Cayman Islands bourse, its Chief Executive
said on Monday.
"I do know that our exchange is a bit deeper in terms of the
services it provides," Greg Wojciechowski told Reuters.
"I think the capital market, as it gets greater exposure to
this space, will understand the Bermuda product, and seek to
have those securities sited there."
The Bermuda bourse has listed some $4.25 billion in
catastrophe bonds, debt-like instruments that offer an income to
investors in return for taking on some of the issuing insurers'
liabilities.
That is equivalent to about half the total for the Cayman
Islands Stock Exchange as of February this year.
Bermuda began competing for catastrophe bond business in
2009 as it became clear that reinsurers based on the island were
increasingly relying on the instruments to raise capital.
"We are firmly focused on this segment because I feel that
as capital market operators in the third largest insurance
industry, I must be supporting these instruments, which provide
the life blood for the industry," Wojciechowski said.
In a sign of Bermuda's determination to boost its share of
the insurance-linked securities market, the island's regulator
earlier this month halved the annual license fee payable by
operators of so-called special purpose insurers, vehicles used
to issue cat bonds.
Bermuda has over the last 30 years established itself as one
of the world's leading insurance hubs thanks to a
business-friendly tax and regulatory regime that has encouraged
dozens of insurers and reinsurers to base themselves on the
island.
The Bermuda Stock Exchange, founded in 1971, offers trading
in equities, funds and debt-like securities with a combined
market capitalisation of about $300 billion.
Wojciechowski said the acquisition of a 16 percent stake in
the Bermuda bourse by Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group
last year had shored up its position in the
fast-consolidating exchanges sector, and would help it develop
new services.
"This is really going to be a game-changer for the Bermuda
Stock Exchange," he said.
"We're working very actively with the TMX Group to see how
we work together to create mutually beneficial services for our
clients."