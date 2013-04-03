By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 3 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday warned it may downgrade Bermuda's Aa2 sovereign credit
rating, citing prospects for further increases in already
elevated government debt levels.
"In addition, the island's economy remains in recession,
making efforts to correct the fiscal deterioration more
difficult," Moody's said in a statement.
Moody's said its caution on Bermuda stems from a government
debt to gross domestic product ratio rising to an estimated 28.1
percent by the end of this year from 5.9 percent in the 2007-08
period.
However, it says a newly elected government's first budget
"projects a large deficit that will raise this (debt to GDP)
ratio further in the coming year to well over 30 percent."
The firm cites the high rating being underpinned by of the
highest per capita income levels in the world at well over
$80,000 and a strong insurance and reinsurance industry
Standard & Poor's rates Bermuda one notch lower than
Moody's at AA-minus with a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings has
Bermuda equal to Moody's at AA with a stable outlook.