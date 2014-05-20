HAMILTON May 20 Michael Dunkley was sworn in as
acting premier of Bermuda on Tuesday following the surprise
resignation of Premier Craig Cannonier over allegations that he
accepted $300,000 in campaign funds from a U.S. real estate
developer.
"Nothing illegal was done, but I accept there was a failure
over time to be completely transparent," Cannonier announced on
Monday night.
Dunkley, the former deputy premier and national security
minister of the British Overseas Territory was sworn in by
Governor George Fergusson.
Cannonier, 51, has led Bermuda's One Bermuda Alliance (OBA)
since its formation as the opposition to the Progressive Labor
Party in late 2011. He was elected premier in December 2012,
when the OBA won a small majority in the island-nation's lower
house of parliament. A representative of the OBA could not be
reached for comment on Tuesday.
Cannonier came under scrutiny for accepting $300,000 in
campaign funds from U.S. real estate developer Nathan Landow and
using Landow's private jet for a trip to Washington D.C. last
year.
Landow once chaired the Maryland state Democratic Party and
in recent years has sought to open casinos across the state.
Landow could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by David
Adams and Dan Grebler)