NEW YORK, March 28 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Thursday lowered Bermuda's sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable, citing the country's sliding economy.

"In our view, Bermuda is experiencing a prolonged economic downturn; deteriorating fiscal performance; and deteriorating loan performance in its banking sector," S&P said in a statement.

"We estimate that nominal GDP in 2013, although still much higher than that of most sovereigns at more than US$80,000 per capita, will be 15 percent below its 2008 peak, with growing evidence of a more-than-cyclical economic downturn," the rating agency added.

The agency affirmed its current long-term issuer credit ratings for Bermuda at AA-minus.

Moody's Investors Service rates the country Aa2 with a stable outlook; Fitch rates Bermuda AA, also with a stable outlook.