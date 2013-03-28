NEW YORK, March 28 Credit ratings agency
Standard & Poor's on Thursday lowered Bermuda's sovereign credit
outlook to negative from stable, citing the country's sliding
economy.
"In our view, Bermuda is experiencing a prolonged economic
downturn; deteriorating fiscal performance; and deteriorating
loan performance in its banking sector," S&P said in a
statement.
"We estimate that nominal GDP in 2013, although still much
higher than that of most sovereigns at more than US$80,000 per
capita, will be 15 percent below its 2008 peak, with growing
evidence of a more-than-cyclical economic downturn," the rating
agency added.
The agency affirmed its current long-term issuer credit
ratings for Bermuda at AA-minus.
Moody's Investors Service rates the country Aa2 with a
stable outlook; Fitch rates Bermuda AA, also with a stable
outlook.