SEOUL May 27 Former Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday there were no signs of extreme
movements in the U.S. real estate and financial markets, but
criticised the U.S. Congress for failing to approve the IMF
reform measures.
Bernanke also said during an open interview at a
private-sector forum in Seoul that if the Fed lifts interest
rates, it would be good news because it means the U.S. economy
is strong enough.
"As long as the financial system is healthy, even if there's
movement in prices that's OK. I don't see anything that's
extreme," Bernanke said when asked if he was worried about asset
price bubbles in the United States.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)